This year’s Delco Gives fundraising effort supporting groups impacted by Crozer Health’s closure and beyond

After providing $20 million to support an unsuccessful effort to save bankrupt Crozer Health, the Foundation for Delaware County is turning the tables and asking the public to donate money to more than 300 nonprofits that have signed up for its Delco Gives fundraising effort.

The goal of the campaign Thursday and Friday is to raise $2 million that will flow through the foundation to Delaware County nonprofits. Donors can chose recipients at www.delcogives.org.

Last year’s Delco Gives topped expectations, with 9,600 donors giving more than $1.7 million to 281 nonprofits, according to the foundation.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for folks to turn their attention from anxiety about the bigger issues that dominate the news to support local nonprofits that desperately need funding and more visibility, especially in these uncertain times,” foundation president Frances M. Sheehan said.

Among this year’s nonprofit participants are Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby and Riddle Hospital in Media, both expecting an influx of former Crozer patients. The closure of Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park had especially impacted Main Line Health’s Riddle.

Main Line said last week Riddle’s emergency department volumes were up 40%. Additionally, Main Line has seen ambulance volumes from Chester double, the nonprofit said. Its surge units are full across all four of Main Line’s acute-care hospitals. Its other hospitals are in Wynnewood, Bryn Mawr, and Paoli.