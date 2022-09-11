Fox Chase Cancer Center will host a dog walk Sept. 18 to raise funds for research and cancer treatment.

The event, Paws for the Cause, is in its 28th year. Participants will walk a mile around the center’s Fox Chase location, while the center will host food trucks, contests, animal rescue organizations, and other vendors in the parking lot of its campus at 333 Cottman Ave. in Philadelphia, from 9 a.m. to noon. The event typically draws more than 400 participants, according to a news release.

Participants can visit the event website to register themselves or sponsor a participant. Fox Chase’s Facebook page will also host daily posts for a week for a virtual participation option for those who own cats or other pets, or who can’t make the event in person.

The event has raised more than $700,000 for research since the first Paws for the Cause walk in 1994, according to the release.