Where to find free STI testing in Philadelphia

If you are sexually active, it’s important to know that Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) rates have continued to rise in Philadelphia, as well as both state and nationwide over the last several years, according to the CDC — nationwide, cases have reached 2.5 million. In Philadelphia, STI cases exceed the national average with syphilis cases increasing by 25% in 2021, and chlamydia averaging 1,038 cases diagnosed per 100,000 Philly residents in 2020, according to the most recent data.

Condoms can break, the heat of the moment can take over, and non-consensual sex continues to plague our world. Whatever the circumstance, regularly testing for STIs is vital for your health and peace of mind. However, it can be expensive.

Under the Affordable Care Act, insurance is required to cover the cost of STI testing, but it depends on several variables, including risk factors, age, gender, and whether or not you are pregnant. Many places require you to contact your insurance to know the cost of testing and paying out of pocket can range from $40 to $300, even for at-home tests.

Luckily, if you live in the Philadelphia area, there are several ways to get screened for STIs at no cost.

The Mazzoni Center runs the Washington West testing site. This sexual health clinic provides free screenings and treatment options.

Tests available: Syphilis, Gonorrhea, Chlamydia, Hepatitis C testing, and treatment. As well as rapid HIV screening, care, pre and post-exposure prophylaxis medication to reduce the chance of an HIV infection.

Appointments: Although walk-ins are accepted — per availability — scheduling an appointment and creating a patient portal account is strongly recommended. Call to book.

Results: Rapid HIV testing will yield results in less than 30 minutes. However, results for syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia might take longer, because they come from the Philadelphia Health Department. You should get a sense of how many days results will take during your appointment, but if you are waiting on results for too long, call 215-685-6585 to check their status.

📅 Monday to Saturday, ⌚ 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. (Tuesday to Friday), closes at 6 p.m. on Monday and Saturday,📍1201 Locust St., 📞215-985-9206, 🌐mazzonicenter.org

If you would rather test at home, the Department of Public Health offers free kits available that can be delivered to your door. You can even get free condoms when you place the order.

Tests available: Chlamydia, gonorrhea, HIV, and syphilis.

Appointments: For chlamydia, gonorrhea and HIV, you will get an at-home test delivered in discreet packaging. Syphilis tests, however, are performed through house calls. You will need to schedule a visit, and a healthcare provider will come to your house. House calls are also available for HIV tests.

Results: At-home tests can show results within 20 minutes.

📅 Any day, ⌚ For house calls, pick a general chunk of time between morning, afternoon, or evening, 🌐phillykeeponloving.com

Looking for free testing in English and Spanish? Congreso health center employs bilingual and bicultural providers. But, you must be 16 years of age or older to get tested.

Tests available: Rapid HIV testing onsite or in their mobile unit, and home testing kits.

Appointments: For in-person testing, walk-ins are welcome. To get an at-home testing kit, call or text 267-765-2270 between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The kit should arrive within 5 to 7 business days.

Results: In 20 minutes for at-home testing.

📅 For walk-in, Monday-Sunday. Closed on Friday, ⌚ 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.,📍216 West Somerset St., 📞267-765-2272, 🌐congreso.net

Tests available: In-person HIV testing at two local Walgreens:

North Philadelphia: ⌚ Store hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m., 📍1809 E Allegheny Ave., 📞215- 426-0956 call to check testing hours. Kensington: ⌚ Store hours: 7 a.m.- midnight, 📍4201 N Broad St., 📞215-457-3877 call to check testing hours.

Appointments: Walk-in.

🌐 Walgreens.com

Health Center 1 is the city’s designated location for STI screening and treatment. They also provide hepatitis A, B, and human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines as well as pre and post-exposure prophylaxis medication. Anyone older than 13 years old can access these services.

Tests available: STI testing, HIV tests, and treatment.

Appointments: This is a walk-in service. You don’t need an appointment, but folks will be tested on a first-come, first-served basis. Arriving as soon as possible is recommended. Consider calling before making your way there to make sure the clinic is open. The first Wednesday of each month, Health Center 1 testing opens at 1 p.m.

📅 Monday to Friday, ⌚7:45 a.m to 4 p.m. (Tuesday-Friday), open until 7 p.m. on Monday,📍1930 S. Broad St. (2nd floor), 📞215-685-6570, 🌐phila.gov

In Spring Garden, nonprofit Bebashi offers culturally sensitive services for Black and brown people. All STI testing is anonymous.

Tests available: Syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia, hepatitis C, and HIV in-person screenings. But, if you prefer at-home HIV testing, they can send you an OraQuick kit.

Appointments: For in-person testing, walk-ins are welcome. For HIV at-home tests, order online. It should arrive within 7 to 10 days, shipping is free and includes free condoms. You will be assigned a specialist to follow your case from the moment you order until the results are ready.

Results: At-home testing takes 20 minutes to yield results.

📅 For walk-in, Monday-Friday, ⌚ 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,📍1235 Spring Garden St., 📞215-769-3561 (extension 164 for Hepatitis C tests), 🌐bebashi.org

This nonprofit has been helping Philadelphians since 1989. They offer an array of community services in multiple languages beyond English, including Spanish, French, German and Mandarin.

Tests available: Rapid tests for HIV, hepatitis C, chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis

Appointments: Call or send a message to schedule an appointment.

📍112 North Broad St. (5th floor), 📞215-988-9970, 🌐whci.org

GALAEI was created in 1989 for the LGBTQ Latino community. In 2021, they officially opened their doors to all people of color. Through their Prioritizing Our People (POP) program, they offer free testing and hold community events to eradicate myths about HIV.

Tests available: Rapid tests for HIV.

Appointments: Schedule an appointment online. You have the option to donate $20 to $40, but it’s not mandatory to receive the kit.

Results: Within 30 minutes

📍112 North Broad St. (5th floor), 📞215-988-9970, 🌐whci.org

How often should I get tested?

Depending on your age and risk factors, the number of times per year you need to test for STIs and HIV might vary. The city’s Department of Health recommends testing once every 6 months if you have sex with only one person, every 3 to 6 months if you have up to nine sexual partners, and once every 3 months if you sleep with more than 10 people.

The CDC gets a bit more specific:

👨‍👩‍👦‍👦 All sexually active people ages 13 to 64 should be tested for HIV at least once a year.

👩 Gonorrhea and chlamydia tests are recommended every year for women younger than 25. The age limit gets extended for women of all ages with multiple sexual partners or who have sex with someone with an STI.

🤰 Testing for syphilis, HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C should be done in the early stages of pregnancy. For folk at risk for infection, tests for chlamydia and gonorrhea should be performed as well, and repeated testing might be needed.

🏳️‍🌈 Gay and bisexual men should test for syphilis, chlamydia, hepatitis C, HIV, and gonorrhea at least once a year. But consider testing every 3 to 6 months if you have multiple partners.

💉If you share injection drug paraphernalia, it’s important to test for HIV once a year.