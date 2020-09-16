A longtime Friends' Central teacher abused students, causing permanent damage to one — and the elite private school knew about the danger the staffer posed to children, according to a lawsuit filed in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court this week.
During the 2018-19 school year, the teacher repeatedly humiliated a 5-year-old pre-kindergartener in front of his classmates, but also repeatedly hurt the boy, putting her hands on his head, jerking it back and forth while reprimanding him.
After sudden behavior shifts, the boy eventually told his sister something was wrong. Eventually, he told his parents, too, and they immediately notified the school that teacher Laurie Lubking “had hurt him physically and verbally terrorized him," according to the suit, filed in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court.
The boy, who is not named in the suit, told his parents he had been scared to tell them because he was afraid of getting in more trouble with his teacher.
It’s unclear whether Lubking was the subject of any investigations prior to the 2018-19 school year.
“This is shocking, nightmarish stuff for this family,” said Matt Casey, a lawyer with the firm Ross Feller Casey, who represents the family. “We intend to get fully to the bottom of how and why it was permitted to occur.”
Friends Central, in a statement, said it does not comment on pending litigation, but spokesperson Lisa D’Orazio said “it is our intention to defend this case vigorously.”
“The safety and well-being of our students is always Friends' Central’s top priority,” D’Orazio said in a statement.
Lubking did not return calls seeking comment.
Friends' Central, in Wynnewood, knew the teacher was a problem, the lawsuit says: While the plaintiff child, who is not named, first told his parents he had been hurt in May, 2019, the teacher had been investigated for injuring another child earlier in the 2018-19 school year, and was allowed to return to work with children.
After the May incident, Lubking was removed from the classroom. When asked by administrators what happened, Lubking allegedly said the boy was “very sensitive” and probably put off by her stern tone. She said she had “bopped” the boy on the head during a game the class was playing.
“This account is untrue and appears to be an attempt to explain away any physical contact by the teacher,” the lawsuit states.
Lubking never returned to the classroom, but the school never told parents the reason for her departure, and urged the family to keep quiet about the incident.
The boy suffers lingering effects, the suit says. Prior to the incident, he was described by teachers as “sweet, kind, helpful, an admirable member of the class.” Now, he attends emotional support classes, requires regular therapy, is under the treatment of a psychiatrist, and has threatened to hurt himself. He has been diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and other conditions, and blames his parents for failing to keep him safe, the suit says.
“This abuse has caused permanent injuries for this child that will result in a long road ahead for him and his parents,” Casey said. The child now attends another school.
The family is seeking unspecified damages from both Lubking and Friends' Central.