The boy suffers lingering effects, the suit says. Prior to the incident, he was described by teachers as “sweet, kind, helpful, an admirable member of the class.” Now, he attends emotional support classes, requires regular therapy, is under the treatment of a psychiatrist, and has threatened to hurt himself. He has been diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and other conditions, and blames his parents for failing to keep him safe, the suit says.