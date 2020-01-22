“If there’s one statistic that should be a wake-up call for America, it is that over the last three or four years, the life expectancy rate is going negative, and that has not happened for over 100 years, not since the great flu epidemic of 1918,” said Henry Harbin, a Baltimore psychiatrist and mental health advocate. Former CEO of Magellan Health Services and adviser to the Bowman Family Foundation, Harbin said that “we have more money being spent on behavioral health than ever, and yet we have a worsening set of outcomes, morbidity and mortality.”