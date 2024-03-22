Link copied to clipboard
Six months of safety inspections at Grand View Hospital: July to December 2023
No problems were identified during on-site state inspections at Grand View Hospital in Sellersville between July and December.
Here’s a look at the publicly available details:
Oct. 17: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance. Complaint details are not made public when inspectors determine it was unfounded.