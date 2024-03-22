Skip to content
Health
Link copied to clipboard

Six months of safety inspections at Grand View Hospital: July to December 2023

No problems were identified during on-site state inspections at Grand View Hospital in Sellersville between July and December.

State inspectors did not cite Grand View Hospital in Sellersville for any safety violations between July and December.
State inspectors did not cite Grand View Hospital in Sellersville for any safety violations between July and December.Read moreAnton Klusener/ Staff illustration/ Getty Images

No problems were identified during on-site state inspections at Grand View Hospital in Sellersville between July and December.

Here’s a look at the publicly available details:

  1. Oct. 17: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance. Complaint details are not made public when inspectors determine it was unfounded.