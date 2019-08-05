Second, uncoordinated and fragmented care creates a loss for everyone involved. Often physicians at Hahnemann would struggle to get the details of medical cases to coordinate high level and cost-efficient care. This complicates the process to create efficiencies in modernizing and providing appropriate medical care. The infrastructure of the facilities was also deteriorating, and with very few resources keeping an extensive system operational drives cost up. Given this situation, it was a challenge for Hahnemann to build a state of the art medical system that would serve to educate, while also treating patients in a sound, evidence-based manner.