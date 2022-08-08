How Philly’s heat emergency poses medical risks

Heat waves can be dangerous for people of all ages, especially older people and those with other health conditions. For those who don’t (or can’t) take proper precautions, there’s an increased risk of heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and even death.

Extreme heat also can impact health indirectly. Hot weather can lessen the potency of medicines and even impair the sound quality from hearing aids.

Here’s a rundown on how to stay safe and healthy.

Preventing dehydration

The signs of dehydration include dark-colored urine, less frequent urination, fatigue, confusion, and dizziness.

The solution, of course, is to drink enough water. But beware: Older people may be less able to realize when they are thirsty.

Extreme dehydration can contribute to heat exhaustion or heat stroke, reduced blood pressure, fainting, and seizures.

The signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Possible signs of heat exhaustion include: the person’s skin is cold and pale, they complain of dizziness and headaches, and they seem tired or weak.

If these symptoms persist or become worse, consider calling 911.

A heat stroke means the body can no longer regulate its temperature. People may stop sweating and spike a fever. The cold, pale skin could turn hot and red. The person may be confused, pass out, and vomit.

If someone is vomiting, unable to drink, or losing consciousness, seek immediate medical care.

Tips for storing your meds

Some medicines work less well after being stored at high temperatures. Liquid medicines, such as insulin, are particularly vulnerable to the heat.

Try to store medicines in a cool, dry cabinet or drawer. If you keep them in the bathroom, stick with the original bottles, which generally have tight seals to prevent moisture damage from a hot shower.

If you keep meds in the kitchen, don’t put them near the stove or microwave. And in any case, put drugs somewhere that children can’t reach them.

What about hearing aids?

Extreme heat and humidity can cause a hearing aid’s sound quality to become muffled or crackly.

That’s simply because people sweat more in the heat, and that moisture sometimes finds its way inside the sophisticated electronic devices.

Consider investing in some sort of drying device. Changing the wax guard is also a good idea.

