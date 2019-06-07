Hepatitis A is usually transmitted when an infected person does not thoroughly wash their hands after using the bathroom and then prepares food, explains the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Unlike other types of hepatitis, Hepatitis A infection usually resolves within two months and does not result in chronic infection. The symptoms include fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, and jaundice. (Most children under age 6 do not have symptoms if they get infected).