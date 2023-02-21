Three exercises to improve hip health

Healthy hips are essential for supporting the pelvis and core, creating a strong base from which the legs can move freely for everyday activities such as walking, running, stair climbing, sitting and standing. Yet they rarely get much attention in most fitness routines.

Sedentary lifestyles don’t help. Whether you’re in the car for a long commute, hunched over a desk all day, or seated on the sofa watching television, these habits can damage hips over time.

Sitting restricts circulation, affects posture, and is a particularly problematic pose for the hips as it shortens and tightens the hip flexors, located at the front of the pelvis. When this happens, your hips’ range of motion becomes limited and that can result in pain.

The impact of inflexible hips extends to the lower back. If you struggle with a sore, stiff lower back, especially after sitting for long hours with poor posture, there is a good chance this discomfort stems from the hips.

Try the following hip mobility exercises during your next workout. For best results, include these movements in addition to your current workout at least three times a week. You will need a long resistance band or bath towel for these stretches.

Hamstring stretch

Begin on your back with the knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Elevate the right leg and securely position the band evenly at the center of the foot. Hold each end of the band firmly. Keep the head flush against the floor and avoid tensing the neck by taking deep breaths throughout. Keep your right foot flat and slowly straighten the leg as much as possible. Hold here for 20 seconds, then practice on the opposite leg. For a deeper stretch, lower and extend the left leg while holding the right leg up. If you have a sore lower back, the bent knee position is a safer option.

Inner thigh stretch

Keep the band in place from the hamstring stretch and the foot flat in the same supine position. Maintain pressure on the band as you elevate the leg straight up. Slowly lower the right leg laterally down toward the floor. Avoid allowing the upper back to lift from the floor. Keep the neck loose and relaxed, as it will want to tense as you hold the band. The only part of the body moving is the leg. You should feel a deep stretch along the inner thigh. Hold here for 20 counts, then practice on the opposite leg.

Seated figure-4 stretch

From a seated position, cross the right leg over the left so the right ankle rests just above the knee. Sit tall and apply light pressure to the crossed inner right knee so it lowers closer to parallel with the floor. Don’t push past the point of comfort. Rather, stay within your range of motion. Without hunching, lean slightly forward to feel a deep stretch within the hip. Hold for 20 seconds, then switch sides.

Ashley Blake Greenblatt is a certified personal trainer and wellness coach in South Jersey. Learn more about her virtual training program at ashleyblakefitness.com.