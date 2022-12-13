The dreaded December weight gain: It seems almost unavoidable, when hectic holiday schedules make it hard to maintain our regular fitness routine and so many delicious treats tempt us away from our healthy eating habits.

That’s why, for the month of December, our fitness focus is to find fast, realistic, and effective workout ideas to help burn extra calories. They engage all the major muscle groups necessary for building strength and stability, squash any holiday-related stress you may be experiencing, and take just 20 minutes. If you missed last week’s workout plan, check out this guide to 12 Days of Fitness.

Here’s how your new fitness plan works:

Perform this entire circuit three times. Do 25 jumping jacks after each exercise. Once your set is complete, rest for two minutes to keep your heart rate elevated. Take extra time if you’re still feeling winded — it’s better to give yourself extra rest between sets than press forward with bad form.

Glute bridge hold

From your back, bend the legs so the feet are flat on the floor and legs are parallel. Extend the arms to the sides for support.

Push through the heels to lift the hips until they form a line with the knees and shoulders. Hold here, squeezing the glutes for 10 seconds. When complete, release the hips back down until they are hovering over the floor, then push back up and repeat this glute contraction again. Continue 10 times.

Perform 25 jumping jacks.

Dead bug

Remain on your back with the arms extended straight above the shoulders and legs bent so the knees are over the hips. Engage your core, and support your spine by pushing your lower back into the floor. It’s important to avoid having the lower back pop up from this position, as this can strain these sensitive muscles. When done properly, this exercise actually strengthens the core and lower back.

Slowly lower the right arm and left leg together until they form a straight line with each other and the torso. Hold for a count then pull back up and try with the left arm and right leg. If you can’t keep your back in place when lowering to this level, simply keep the leg bent as you lower it and go as far as possible without compromising form. Continue alternating for 20 reps.

Perform 25 jumping jacks.

Mountain climber

From a plank position, with the wrists beneath the shoulders and spine straight, drive the knees (one at a time) up toward the chest. Keep a nice pace and avoid allowing the hips to hike or sag. Continue for 30 counts (15 per side).

Perform 25 jumping jacks.

Squat and reach