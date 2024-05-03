Six months of inspections at Holy Redeemer Hospital: September to February
Inspectors did not find any problems at Holy Redeemer Hospital during on-site visits between September and January.
No safety problems were identified during on-site state inspections at Holy Redeemer Hospital in Montgomery County between September and February.
Here’s a look at the publicly available details:
Jan. 2: Inspectors found the hospital in compliance with requirements in a follow-up visit stemming from a previous patient record-keeping violation. In August 2023, the hospital was cited for using an incorrect form containing pre-filled treatment information for patients voluntarily admitted to the inpatient behavioral health unit. The hospital removed the substitute forms, educated admissions staff to use the state’s form, and agreed to monitor charts for three months to ensure the correct forms were used.
Jan. 2: Inspectors investigated a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance. Complaint details are not made public when inspectors determine it was unfounded.
Feb. 15: Inspectors investigated a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance. Complaint details are not made public when inspectors determine it was unfounded.