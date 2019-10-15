While false positives are concerning, there is also the concern of a false negative, which falsely reassures consumers that they are at low risk for a potentially life-threatening genetic disorder that they were not fully tested for. Genes associated with increased cancer risks, such as BRCA, are prime examples. While there are potentially thousands of possible mutations, the tests look for only three BRCA mutations, yet the test claims with only some caveats to be evaluating risk for breast or ovarian cancer. The three mutations are most commonly found in those of Ashkenazi Jewish heritage, and 23andMe acknowledges that if you are not of Jewish ancestry, the test may not be inclusive.