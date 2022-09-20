The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia will host its annual 5K run and 2K walk in person this weekend on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the first time since 2019.

The event, which raises money to fight pediatric cancer and is in its 20th year, was held virtually for two years because of COVID. Event organizers expect 9,000 to 10,000 people to converge early Sunday morning near Eakins Oval to participate in the 2022 Parkway Run and Walk.

“We’re just really excited to be back in person and to raise as much money as possible for CHOP’s Cancer Center and to celebrate all of our families this year,” said Amanda Higgins, CHOP’s director of Peer to Peer Events.

More than 275 teams have signed up so far, mostly friends and families who plan to run or walk the race in honor of a former patient or to support a child currently receiving treatment at CHOP. Last year, the event raised $1.6 million, and organizers hope to beat that tally this year. The money raised goes directly to CHOP’s specialized cancer facility, known as the Cancer Center.

“One hundred percent of the proceeds — so every single dollar raised — goes directly back to the Cancer Center,” Higgins said. “We’re really fortunate to be able to do that for our center and to help them continue to make breakthroughs for the cancer patients at CHOP.”

While online registration is now closed, those who wish to participate can still register in person, beginning at 7 a.m., on the morning of the Sept. 25 event. For adults, the cost is $35 for the 5K run and $30 for the 2K walk. For kids ages three to 12, the price is $16 to run and $14 to walk.