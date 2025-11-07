One year of inspections at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania: September 2024 - August 2025
The hospital was not cited for any safety violations in the year-long period.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health investigated three dozen complaints at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania between September 2024 and August of this year, but did not cite Penn Medicine’s flagship hospital with any safety violations.
Safety inspectors routinely visit hospitals to investigate complaints, but details are only made public when inspectors determine the complaint was valid and the hospital is cited for violating safety protocol.
Here’s a look at the publicly available details:
Sept. 25, 2024: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.
Nov. 4: Inspectors visited for a monitoring survey and found the hospital was in compliance.
Nov. 8: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.
Jan. 8, 2025: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.
Jan. 16: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.
Jan. 14: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.
Jan. 13: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.
Jan. 22: Inspectors came to investigate nine separate complaints but found the hospital was in compliance.
Jan. 22: Inspectors followed up on a June 2024 citation at HUP’s Cedar Avenue location and found the hospital was in compliance. The hospital had been cited for sanitation problems, such as discolored and leaking pipes, expired medical supplies, and a cracked floor in a clean storage area.
Feb. 9: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.
Feb. 19: Inspectors found the hospital had violated safety protocol related to a patient fall, but fixed the issue before they arrived. After identifying and reporting the issue, the hospital reviewed relevant fall policies and educating nursing staff.
Feb. 19: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.
April 2: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.
May 29: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.
June 18: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.
July 3: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.
July 8: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.
Aug. 21: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.