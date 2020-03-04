Activity trackers and heart rate monitors can be useful tools to help you understand if you’re meeting your exercise goals. The general recommendation has been 10,000 steps per day. As an initial goal for someone that does not routinely exercise, I will ask to start by targeting at least 6,000 to 8,000 steps per day. Research has shown that individuals who achieve these step goals are in the range of achieving 30 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per day. The step-tracking metric can also serve as a gauge to see what you’ve done each day. Maybe you were stuck at your desk all day and your activity levels were low. You might supplement that day by saying, “I’ll go for a walk.”