Jefferson Health plans to boost capacity at the Abington Hospital emergency department

Jefferson Health is boosting emergency department capacity at Abington Hospital to enable it to receive 100,000 visits annually, up from 80,000 now, the nonprofit health system said Tuesday.

The department, which is also a Level II trauma center, will be named the Goodman Emergency Trauma Center in honor of an unspecified donation from Montgomery County residents Bruce and Judi Goodman. Bruce Goodman is a commercial real estate developer and a longtime Abington board member, Jefferson said.

Jefferson, which acquired Abington in 2015, described the Goodman gift as the cornerstone of a $30 million ongoing fundraising campaign for the hospital’s emergency department.

The project will reconfigure more than 24,000 square feet of existing clinical space and reallocate 10,000 additional square feet from a courtyard and a gift shop to the ED to expand capacity from 80 to 116 treatment spaces, Jefferson said.

In November, Jefferson said it had closed Abington’s inpatient behavioral health unit to accommodate extra patients in its emergency department.

Also last year, Jefferson announced $19 million in upgrades to the emergency department at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Center City. The system also added a 20-bed observation unit at in the ED at Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia.