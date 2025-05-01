Jefferson hired Michael P. Harrington as its new chief financial officer

Thomas Jefferson University hired Michael P. Harrington as the Philadelphia-based nonprofit’s new chief financial officer.

Harrington, 56, will join Jefferson next month from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. He is succeeding John Mordach, who left abruptly in February, in the permanent job.

“Mike brings deep financial expertise and a track record of success leading transformational initiatives at some of the most respected institutions in healthcare,” Jefferson CEO Joseph G. Cacchione said in a news release.

Before getting the top financial job at Memorial Sloan Kettering in 2019, Harrington worked as associate CFO at Cleveland Clinic in Ohio for 12 years. Harrington’s tenure at Cleveland Clinic overlapped with time Cacchione spent there.

“I’m honored to join Jefferson at such a pivotal time in healthcare,” Harrington said. “I look forward to working alongside a talented team to support the organization’s mission of delivering outstanding care, advancing research, and providing an unparalleled educational experience.”

Harrington will arrive at Jefferson less than a year after it completed its acquisition of Lehigh Valley Health Network. That deal created a giant with $14 billion in annual revenue, 65,000 employees, and 32 hospitals, including several that are part of joint ventures.

Memorial Sloan Kettering has $8.5 billion in annual revenue and 22,000 employees, Jefferson said.

Thomas Marchozzi, Lehigh Valley’s former CFO, was Jefferson’s interim CFO after Mordach’s departure. He will now move fully into his role as Jefferson’s chief integration officer.