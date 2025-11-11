Home visits are helping new moms get healthcare, support, and diapers in the weeks after they give birth at Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia

When Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital began offering new mothers who gave birth there a follow-up visit with a nurse at home, Ebony Durant worried that the idea would be a hard sell for patients.

“I thought that families would not be receptive — they wouldn’t want us in their homes,” said Durant, a city health department employee who manages the program, known as Family Connects.

“But mothers have been really open, allowing us to come into their homes, meet their families — and allowing us to serve."

About 40 to 50% of Philadelphia parents who have given birth at Einstein have opted in since Family Connects launched last summer, with 581 families receiving more than 1,000 home visits from nurses.

The visits start within two to three weeks after birth with an at-home health screening for mothers and babies. Nurses offer new parents tips on feeding, swaddling, and safe sleeping. They can also help connect families with other city resources and baby supplies like diapers and strollers.

New mothers who live in Philadelphia and give birth at Einstein are eligible for up to three home visits under the program supported by $1.3 million in state funding.

Modeled on a Durham, N.C., program, it’s the first of its kind in Pennsylvania and is aimed at improving maternal and child health in a city that has dealt with high rates of maternal mortality that disproportionately impact Black women. The program is a partnership between Einstein and the city health department.

Family Connects nurses and families held a first birthday party last week for the program at Einstein. Mothers noshed on cupcakes and chatted with the nurses who had visited them in their first weeks postpartum, while their children played at their feet.

Lahnia Covington, whose daughter is eight weeks old, said she hadn’t heard of Family Connects before giving birth, but jumped at the chance for a home visit from a nurse.

“I’m a first-time mom — any resource, I just take it,” she said.

She appreciated that nurses went beyond just visiting her home, responding quickly when she texted or called with questions. And she was most grateful for the diapers they brought by.

That’s one of the most common requests among new parents enrolled in Family Connects, said Stephannie Banks, an RN with the program.

“All parents, new and experienced, need that extra support and education that our program offers. And then also, it’s always diapers,” she said, laughing. “Everyone needs diapers.”

Lashika Washington held her five-month-old, Noah, while two of her older children raced around the room with friends. A doula and mother of nine, she said she wished a program like Family Connects had been available when she was suffering postpartum health complications after the births of two of her older children.

“Knowing someone was going to come see me within two weeks postpartum was really important to me,” she said. “They were really patient with me, really informational.”

Family Connects nurses were also able to help her access other resources after giving birth, including fitness classes that helped her deal with diastasis recti, a condition where a person’s abdominal muscles separate after stretching during pregnancy.

Now, she’s recommending the program to the expectant mothers she works with as a doula.

Home visits bring new perspective

Candace Willingham, a postpartum nurse who previously worked only in hospitals, said seeing patients at home has given her new perspective on the supports parents need after giving birth.

“You have moms overwhelmed with anxiety. I have a lot of parents that give birth, and two days later, they’re working. It’s very hard,” she said.

She said she was gratified to help connect parents with resources they might not have known about — from job programs to GED classes to opportunities to socialize with other new moms.

“Getting those connections really helps the family,” Willingham said.

Nurses meet regularly to share what they’re learning from patients about their needs and the barriers they face to getting more comprehensive supports, said Shaykhia Washington, the program’s nurse supervisor.

“We share feedback from what we’re getting from our patients when we check in with them, to make everything better full-circle — for the patients and the hospital and the community resources,” she said.

Durant said the city hopes to expand the program to other hospitals, though they haven’t reached out to any yet while Family Connects gets off the ground at Einstein.