Ten months of inspections at Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital: June 2024 to March 2025

Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital was previously known as Albert Einstein Medical Center.

Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital was cited by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for failing to properly investigate problems with its system for notifying patients of mammogram results last summer, after a patient who was initially told her results were normal was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The incident, first reported by The Inquirer in September, was among 16 times health department inspectors visited the Jefferson Health facility to investigate potential safety problems.

Here’s a look at the publicly available details: