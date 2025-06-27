Ten months of inspections at Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital: June 2024 to March 2025
The hospital was cited for giving a patient inaccurate mammogram results.
Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital was cited by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for failing to properly investigate problems with its system for notifying patients of mammogram results last summer, after a patient who was initially told her results were normal was diagnosed with breast cancer.
The incident, first reported by The Inquirer in September, was among 16 times health department inspectors visited the Jefferson Health facility to investigate potential safety problems.
Here’s a look at the publicly available details:
July 11: Inspectors cited the hospital with the health department’s most serious warning, immediate jeopardy, for sending a patient incorrect mammogram results. Inspectors found that a patient had incorrectly been told that her mammogram showed no signs of breast cancer. The mistake was found a year later, when she needed three biopsies and was diagnosed with breast cancer. The patient should have received a letter indicating that her mammogram results were inconclusive, and requesting she schedule a follow-up scan. The hospital updated its protocol for reading mammograms to reduce the likelihood of another patient notification error.
July 22: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance. Complaint details are not made public when inspectors determine it was unfounded.
July 26: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.
July 29: The Joint Commission, a nonprofit hospital accreditation agency, renewed the hospital’s accreditation, effective April 2024, for 36 months.
Aug. 8: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.
Sept. 24: Inspectors followed up on the July citation regarding mammography results and found the hospital was in compliance.
Jan. 8: Inspectors investigated a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.
