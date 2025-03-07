Jefferson Health CEO says the system is exploring moving headquarters out of Philadelphia

Jefferson Health is exploring options for moving its headquarters out of Philadelphia, the system’s CEO said Thursday, after rapidly growing its footprint in recent years from three to 32 hospitals stretching from South Jersey to Lehigh Valley.

The nonprofit health system does not have immediate plans for moving, but CEO Joseph Cacchione said he has spoken with Mayor Cherelle L. Parker about the possibility. Cacchione spoke at an event hosted by the Philadelphia Business Journal, which first reported the potential headquarters relocation.

Advertisement

“One of the things we have to think about, as much as I hate to say it, is does it make sense for our headquarters to be [in Center City],” Cacchione said.

He declined to say where the system was considering for a new headquarters. Jefferson will continue to have a “strong presence” in Philadelphia, he said.

A spokesperson for Jefferson Health declined to comment beyond Cacchione’s reported remarks. Parker’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jefferson is the Philadelphia region’s largest health system, with a total of 32 hospitals after completing a major acquisition of Lehigh Valley Health Network last year and 65,000 employees in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The health system employs roughly 2,000 people at its 1101 Market St. headquarters in Center City, according to Cacchione. The system is in the middle of a 16-year lease on the prominent high-rise, with its name glowing on a marquee atop the building.

Jefferson opened its 19-story, $762-million Honickman Center on Chestnut Street in 2024. The state-of-the-art building houses a range of specialties, including cancer care, transplant services, gastroenterology and a respiratory institute.

» READ MORE: Virtual checkout at Jefferson’s Honickman Center lets patients skip the line

Jefferson is also planning to expand the emergency department at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia and pursue new cancer treatment options as part of $530 million in capital projects planned across its sprawling system.

“Jefferson is probably the largest employer in Center City right now. We have probably $96 million of wage tax that are paid to the city,” he said during the event.

» READ MORE: Jefferson Health has 32 hospitals and 65,000 employees. Here’s how the region’s largest nonprofit health system is creating cohesion.

The system includes one of Philadelphia’s largest teaching hospitals, busy urban emergency departments, and suburban hospitals that offer critical care in their communities. Jefferson’s latest acquisition, Lehigh Valley Health Network is a leading health-care provider in a fast-growing region north of Philadelphia.