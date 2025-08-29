A year of inspections at Jefferson Health Northeast: July 2024 - June 2025

Jefferson Frankford Hospital was cited in June by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for failing to check on patients in violent restraints every 15 minutes, as required by state law.

The incident was one of more than two dozen times the health department investigated potential safety incidents at one of three Jefferson Health Northeast hospitals.

The health system’s Frankford, Torresdale, and Bucks hospitals operate under a shared license, Jefferson Health Northeast. Publicly available reports do not always indicate which hospital inspectors visited.

Here’s a look at the publicly available details: