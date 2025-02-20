Thomas Jefferson University has named Krista Hoglund president of its health insurance unit.

Thomas Jefferson University has named Krista Hoglund president of Jefferson Health Plans, which sells Medicaid and Medicare plans in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, effective March 10. She will replace Denise Napier, who is retiring in April, according to Jefferson.

Hoglund most recently served as CEO of Security Health Plan of Wisconsin Inc., a subsidiary of the nonprofit Marshfield Clinic Health System. Sanford Health, a South Dakota nonprofit with its own health plan, acquired Marshfield and its health plan last month.

“Krista’s strategic expertise and deep industry knowledge make her the ideal leader to guide Jefferson Health Plans into the future,” Jefferson CEO Joseph G. Cacchione said in a news release.

The expansion of Jefferson’s insurance unit figured prominently in its acquisition last year of Lehigh Valley Health Network, which has hospitals as far north as Scranton.

Jefferson Health Plans had $2.16 billion in insurance premium revenue in the year that ended June 30, 2024. The most recent audit for Marshfield shows that it had $1.42 billion in premium revenue in 2023.

Napier was one of the few top Jefferson executives remaining from before Cacchione’s arrival in 2022.

Last Friday, the chief financial officer Cacchione hired in early 2023 left abruptly.