Jefferson Health is back in-network with Cigna’s for employer-based insurance plans

Jefferson Health, the Philadelphia region’s largest health system, is back in-network for people with Cigna Health insurance through their employers after the two parties agreed to a new contract, Jefferson said Friday.

The new contract is retroactive to March 15. That’s when Jefferson announced that negotiations had failed, blaming Cigna for offering unsustainable rates.

“We appreciate the patience and support of our community throughout this process of ensuring that our patients have uninterrupted access to the trusted providers who know them best,” Jefferson said in a e-mailed statement about the contract.

Cigna, based in Bloomfield, Conn. with a significant presence in Philadelphia, said it was pleased to reach an agreement with Jefferson. “We know this period has been stressful for patients, so as part of the agreement, any claims since March 15 will be reprocessed as in-network,” the company said.

The impasse did not affect Cigna’s 38,000 customers in Medicare Advantage plans in the Philadelphia area. They include Bravo and HealthSpring.

Services were also not interrupted for people with traditional Medicare and a supplemental Medicare plan from Cigna.

Data were not available on how many people with Cigna insurance through their employer were faced with the possibility of changing doctors or paying more for out-of-network heath-care services.