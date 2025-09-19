One year of inspections at Jefferson Lansdale Hospital: August 2024 - July 2025
The Joint Commission renewed the hospital's accreditation.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health did not cite Jefferson Lansdale Hospital for any safety violations between August 2024 and July 2025.
Here’s a look at the publicly available details:
Jan. 6: The Joint Commission, a nonprofit hospital accreditation agency, renewed the hospital’s accreditation, effective September 2024, for 36 months.
Jan. 10: Inspectors visited for a special monitoring survey and found the hospital was in compliance.