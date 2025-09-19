Skip to content
One year of inspections at Jefferson Lansdale Hospital: August 2024 - July 2025

The Joint Commission renewed the hospital's accreditation.

Jefferson Lansdale Hospital is owned by Jefferson Health.
Read moreAnton Klusener/ Staff illustration/ Getty Images

The Pennsylvania Department of Health did not cite Jefferson Lansdale Hospital for any safety violations between August 2024 and July 2025.

Here’s a look at the publicly available details:

  1. Jan. 6: The Joint Commission, a nonprofit hospital accreditation agency, renewed the hospital’s accreditation, effective September 2024, for 36 months.

  2. Jan. 10: Inspectors visited for a special monitoring survey and found the hospital was in compliance.