All the falls we’ve heard about have occurred in Carter’s home. Mehta said “this is a very typical story” and a sign that the home should be evaluated for fall risk. Penn often sends nurses or therapists to patients’ homes to look for hazards. Rugs and carpets often trip people. Rooms should be lighted well enough for older people to see what’s on the floor. Floors should be clear. Are there small animals around? Sometimes it helps to make sure there are some big pieces of furniture that can be used for support.