Joe Biden prostate cancer diagnosis: Symptoms, prognosis and what the Gleason Score means

Former President Joe Biden is being treated for prostate cancer, one of the most common cancers among men.

Biden’s cancer is a more aggressive form of the disease, and has spread to his bones, according to a statement released Sunday by his office.

Biden, 82, was diagnosed after going to the doctor for increased urinary symptoms.

“Cancer touches us all,” he wrote on social media. “Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

A representative did not respond to a request for comment on where he is being treated. The New York Times has reported that he recently sought care at a hospital in Philadelphia.

Biden has a long history with the University of Pennsylvania Health System generally and specifically with the cancer center, where he launched his Cancer Moonshot initiative. Penn said it did not have any information to share.

Here’s what to know about prostate cancer:

What is the prostate?

The prostate is a walnut-sized gland, located beneath the bladder, that produces seamen as part of the male reproductive system.

The prostate grows as the body ages, and too much growth can cause urinary problems.

Prostate cancer occurs when the cells grow out of control, forming a tumor.

What are the symptoms of prostate cancer?

Prostate cancer symptoms include:

Blood in the urine or semen Frequent urination (especially at night), or trouble urinating Painful ejaculation Pain in the back, hips or pelvis that doesn’t go away Trouble urinating and pain or burning during urination

These symptoms are commonly associated with other urinary disorders, so its best to see a doctor with any concerns, said Jonathan Pan, a medical oncologist at Cooper University Health Care, who is not involved in Biden’s treatment. Early prostate cancer may have no noticeable symptoms.

How common is prostate cancer?

Prostate cancer is the second-most common cancer in men, after skin cancer. About 1 in 8 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

Former U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, a Pennsylvania Democrat, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2023. Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, and former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter have also spoken about their prostate cancer treatment.

What is a Gleason score?

The Gleason score is a grading system for prostate cancer that rates tumors on a scale of six to 10. It is one of several diagnostic tools doctors use to understand a patient’s cancer and develop a treatment plan.

Cancers on the low end of the scale grow slowly and are less likely to spread.

A high Gleason score indicates a cancer that is growing more quickly, and may have already spread, or metastasized.

Biden’s cancer was graded a nine on the Gleason scale and has spread to his bones, according to his office.

What is Biden’s prognosis?

Prostate cancer can be deadly, but most people diagnosed with the disease do not die from it. Early detection and more advanced treatment options have helped improve survival rates.

Cancers that have spread to other parts of the body, like Biden’s cancer, are also very treatable, Pan said.

“Compared to other cancers we treat, it’s generally a more treatable cancer,” he said.

Biden has released few details about his treatment but said that his cancer “appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management.”

Hormone therapies are commonly used to treat prostate cancer, and are typically administered as an injection at a cancer center, Pan said. Newer hormone therapies can be taken orally.

Who should be screened for prostate cancer?

Prostate cancer screening has been a controversial topic in medicine, with leading cancer organizations offering varying guidelines.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends that men between ages 55 and 69 consider a blood test that checks for elevated levels of prostate-specific antigen (PSA).

Screening tests can yield a “false positive result,” which triggers unnecessary emotional distress and prostate biopsies.

At the same time, screening tests may miss aggressive types of prostate cancer and produce a “false negative result,” giving the patient a false sense of security.

Prostate cancer often grows slowly, which is why doctors often recommend ongoing monitoring, without treatment, especially for older patients.

In many cases, the goal is to minimize treatment that would not help a patient to live longer, as some ways of treating prostate cancer can result in other issues, such as urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction.

“About half of the men with localized prostate cancer who get diagnosed actually get diagnosed with a cancer that has a very, very small chance of claiming their lives,” Alexander Kutikov, chief of the Division of Urology and Urologic Oncology at Fox Chase Cancer Center, told The Inquirer in 2023, when U.S. Sen. Bob Casey was diagnosed.

The task force does not recommend routine screening for people age 70 and older.

People who have a family history of prostate cancer or prostate issues are often encouraged to consider screening.

Staff writer Julia Terruso contributed reporting.