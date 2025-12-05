A second woman says she was sexually abused by Philly doctor facing rape charges

A second woman is accusing Philadelphia doctor John Smyth Michel, the medical director and owner of Excel Medical Center, of sexual abuse. She said Michel touched her inappropriately when she worked for him several years ago, according to a recent court filing by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors charged Michel with felony rape and sexual assault earlier this year after a female patient said he raped her during an October 2024 office visit.

Michel told police and state medical licensing authorities that he had sex with the patient, but he claimed it was consensual, criminal and state licensing records show.

The new accusations involve a former female employee who worked for Michel as a medical assistant from 2015 to 2019 at his East Mount Airy office on Stenton Avenue and at another location in Germantown on Chelten Avenue.

She recently told law enforcement authorities that beginning in 2018 Michel touched her breasts over her clothing on multiple occasions while she was working in the office. He additionally groped her vagina over her clothing before she quit in 2019.

The accusations have not resulted in new charges at this time, but the investigation remains ongoing, according to Marisa Palmer, a spokesperson for the DA’s office.

Prosecutors are seeking to introduce the groping accusations as evidence to bolster its sexual assault case against Michel, given there were no witnesses to the alleged rape.

“The incidents reveal a common plan, scheme or design on the part of the defendant to engage in unlawful and similar nonconsensual sexual conduct with vulnerable women in his medical offices,” Assistant District Attorney Eamon Kenny wrote in a Nov. 24 court motion.

The judge presiding over the criminal case must decide whether to grant Kenny’s motion and put the accusations before jurors at trial.

The Inquirer is not naming either the 34-year-old former employee or the 39-year-old patient to protect their privacy.

Michel, 55, of Jenkintown, did not return phone calls and emails from The Inquirer this week. His criminal defense lawyer, Andrew Gay Jr., declined to comment Wednesday.

Michel founded Excel Medical Center, which grew to more than a dozen medical clinics located throughout the city, with about 20,000 patients and 200 employees.

Last month, Excel’s general manager wrote a letter to patients informing them the practice “will be ceasing operations” as of Dec. 1. “We truly value the trust you have placed in us for your care,” the manager stated in the Nov. 11 letter obtained by The Inquirer.

A woman who answered the phone at Excel’s main location in West Mount Airy on Thursday said the practice was not taking any new patients in preparation of closing. She said the practice might resume operations and accept new patients after the new year. Michel’s lawyer declined to comment when asked about the practice’s status.

» READ MORE: State licensing board disciplines Philadelphia doctor for having sex with a female patient. She alleges rape.

Criminal trial slated for February

The criminal case, which is pending in Common Pleas Court, involves a then-38-year-old patient.

According to police and court records, she accused Michel of kissing her during a May 2024 exam at his East Mount Airy location.

She told him “no,” left the office, and did not report the kissing incident.

About five months later, she went to an appointment at Michel’s North Philadelphia office on West Diamond Street. During the Oct. 14, 2024 visit, she says Michel raped her with such force that her head banged twice against the exam room wall.

In early November 2024, she told her husband what had happened, and subsequently filed a police report. Michel was arrested and charged about three months later.

Michel’s trial was initially slated for Dec. 9, but during a hearing on Monday, a judge postponed it until Feb. 17 after the DA’s office asked for more time to investigate, court records show.

Michel’s suspension nears end

In June, the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine, which regulates and oversees licensure of osteopathic doctors like Michel, disciplined him for having sex with a patient — a violation of state regulations.

He apologized to the board in a letter, saying, “I fully acknowledge that I crossed a professional boundary” and is “profoundly contrite.”

The board suspended his medical license for six months, followed by 18 months of supervised probation, and fined him $4,000. Michel’s suspension is set to end on Dec. 11.

If convicted in the criminal case, Michel could permanently lose his medical license.

In an e-mailed statement on Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of State, which oversees professional licensing boards, said its prosecution division “continues to closely monitor Dr. Michel’s criminal charges and review his compliance with the terms of the consent agreement.”

Abuse in office hallways

The accusations outlined in Kenny’s motion include new details of sexual misconduct. The former employee said Michel approached her from behind to “grab her breast over her shirt.”

She was stunned and “hated the feeling,” but she feared losing her job so she didn’t say anything to him.

Once, he simultaneously “cupped” her breast and vagina over her clothes with his hands. She turned around and screamed at him to stop touching her, according to the motion. He replied, “`You know you want it and you know you like it,’” she recounted.

She said she couldn’t quit because she needed the income and told her co-workers about the abuse. Those colleagues helped her “avoid him” while at work. She also told her husband, though she persuaded him not to confront Michel.

She resigned in 2019 after landing a new job. They had no contact until this year when he texted her.

When she asked why he wanted to talk to her after so much time had passed, Michel texted never mind, the former medical assistant told prosecutors. She then wrote back, “explaining how she felt about his abuse all these years later, that the thoughts of it still traumatized her.”

Inquirer staff writer Chris Palmer contributed to this article.