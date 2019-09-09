The warning letter included several statements that were presented during a July congressional hearing on Juul. According to testimony, a Juul representative told students in a school presentation that its e-cigarette “was much safer than cigarettes,” that “the FDA would approve it any day,” and that a student "...should mention Juul to his [nicotine-addicted] friend … because that’s a safer alternative than smoking cigarettes, and it would be better for the kid to use.”