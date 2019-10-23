My sister, Merle, lived and died as a consequence of serious mental illness. She developed that illness when I was 14 years old, and that is why I became a psychiatrist later. She was 21. People with serious mental illness often develop it in young adulthood. Like many people with serious mental illness, she was not aware that she was ill. She lived, as did my family, in denial of her illness. She availed herself of treatment in a limited way, but her treatments were poor and her compliance was terrible.