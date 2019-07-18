If you recognize initial signs of heat exhaustion or heatstroke in a child, it is important to begin lowering the child’s body temperature as quickly as possible. Bringing them to an air-conditioned or shaded area, removing excess clothing, and encouraging them to drink fluids, especially those containing salt and sugar, are all simple and effective measures. In addition, placing a cool, wet cloth on their head or the back of their neck should help to reduce body temperature. If symptoms don’t improve, call your pediatrician or 911.