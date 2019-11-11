Kratom proponents, including the American Kratom Association, say it is boosts mood and energy, relieves pain, and can ease withdrawal from opioid addiction. But federal regulatory agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration, warn that kratom is a dangerous, addictive substance. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently said kratom caused 91 out of 27,000 overdose deaths over 18 months ending in December 2017 — although almost all the kratom fatalities involved additional drugs such as opioids.