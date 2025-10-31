One year of inspections at Lankenau Medical Center: September 2024 - August 2025
The Main Line Health hospital was not cited for any safety violations in the year-long period.
Lankenau Medical Center was not cited by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for any safety violations between September 2024 and August of this year.
The hospital, located in Wynnewood, is part of Main Line Health.
Here’s a look at the publicly available details:
Sept. 25, 2024: Inspectors visited for a monitoring survey and found the hospital was in compliance.
Dec. 23, 2024: Inspectors visited for a monitoring survey and found the hospital was in compliance.
June 10, 2025: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance. Complaint details are not made public when inspectors determine it was unfounded.