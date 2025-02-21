A Chester County med spa doctor is charged with writing opioid prescriptions in exchange for sex

A Chester County med spa doctor ordered unnecessary opioid prescriptions for a patient with a history of addiction in exchange for sex, police said.

Fred R. Himmelstein, who owns Leading Edge Medical Spa in Downingtown, faces two felony drug charges in Chester County, according to West Chester Borough police.

Advertisement

Himmelstein first prescribed opioids for the patient in November, after she injured her foot, an employee at Himmelstein’s med spa told police. At least two additional times, Himmelstein wrote another prescription for opioids in exchange for sex, according to the criminal complaint.

One instance was at Himmelstein’s home, according to law enforcement records. The other was in Himmelstein’s car, in an Acme parking lot, while waiting for the pharmacy to fill the prescription, police said.

The patient told a scheduling coordinator at Himmelstein’s med spa about her relationship with the doctor after he stopped ordering opioids for her. The employee reported the alleged abuse to police in late January.

Himmelstein is also charged with a misdemeanor related to giving opioids to a person with a history of addiction.

Himmelstein was released on $100,000 bail. He and his lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

» READ MORE: Delco optician forced patients to perform sexual favors for free glasses, police say

Himmelstein’s medical license as a surgeon remains active, according to the Pennsylvania Board of Medicine’s website.

The department cannot comment on whether a licensed provider is being investigated, but “reviews every potential license violation of which it becomes aware,” said Amy Gulli, a spokesperson for the Department of State, which oversees the board.