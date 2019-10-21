For more than 10 years, Pennsylvania’s minimum wage has been $7.25 an hour, the lowest wage allowed by federal law. A majority of Philadelphians voted to raise the minimum wage to $15 in May. Doing so would benefit underpaid workers, especially women who often head their households. These women are breadwinners for a majority of the 65% of infants and toddlers living in concentrated poverty. They are the defenders and the decision-makers for our city’s future. Some worry that a wage increase will hurt small businesses and teens trying to get their first jobs. This fear doesn’t pan out in the research.