Bryn Mawr birth center Lifecycle Wellness to close in early 2026

Lifecycle Wellness, a birth center in Bryn Mawr that offered an alternative to hospital delivery for Philadelphia-area parents, is shutting down operations amid growing financial pressure, the nonprofit announced Thursday.

The nonprofit, which provides “home-like” births for low-risk pregnancies at its birth center and at Bryn Mawr Hospital, will stop delivering babies on Feb. 15. Patients who are due on Feb. 1 or later will need to transition to a different provider.

In an open letter posted on its website Thursday, Lifespan leaders said the organization was strained by rising operations and medical malpractice costs that outpaced insurance reimbursement rates - industry-wide challenges that have plagued small and large health organizations, alike.

“From the beginning, Lifecycle Wellness has been dedicated to providing evidence-based, family-centered care that empowers clients to make informed choices and experience birth in a supportive, home-like environment,” Jessi Schwarz, executive and clinical director, and Lauren Harrington, board president, wrote. But, they added, “growing challenges have made it increasingly difficult for small, independent, and non-profit maternal health providers to exist.”

Lifecycle reported a profit of $135,303 last year, down from $221,578 in 2023, according to its most recent tax filings.

The organization provided prenatal and birthing services to about 600 patients a year, according to its 2024 tax filings. It employed 73 people that year.

But in their letter announcing the closure, Schwarz and Harrington said that “shifts in public health and rising rates of medical complications have reduced the number of families eligible for this model of care.”

The organization did not respond to a request for additional comment.

Medical malpractice strain

The number of malpractice cases rose in Philadelphia after a 2023 rule change allowed patients to sue outside the county in which they received medical treatment.

Medical malpractice lawsuits are common in obstetrics, and Philadelphia’s courts are known for verdicts that favor patients and have high awards.

In 2023, a Philadelphia jury awarded a record-setting $180 million to the family of a child who was born with severe brain injuries at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

The Birth Center is currently facing seven lawsuits in Philadelphia court.

The industry’s financial headwinds can be harder for independent, specialized healthcare organizations to face.

Last year, Rothman Orthopaedic Institute ended a decades-long run as the official team physicians for the Philadelphia Eagles, citing the risk of medical malpractice liability. A year earlier, a Philadelphia jury awarded $43.5 million to former Eagles safety Chris Maragos, who sued Rothman over the treatment he received for a career-ending knee injury.

Birth resources outside Philadelphia

Lifecycle said it would continue to work with families who are expected to give birth by the end of January.

The organization will work with families due after Feb. 1 to identify a new provider and transition their care.

Lifecycle plans to continue offering limited prenatal, postnatal, and gynecological care through the end of March. The organization will also phase out its mental health and lactation services in February and March.

“As we begin this transition, our focus remains on supporting our clients with the same compassion and integrity that have always defined us,” Lifecycle’s leaders wrote.

They did not offer specifics about where existing patients may be able to transfer their care.

Birth centers are designed as alternatives to hospitals, offering a more natural, “home-like” setting. They have limited pain medications, and patients are typically not connected to fetal monitoring devices, allowing them to move more freely.

This type of care is only an option for low-risk pregnancies, as birth centers are not licensed to perform c-section operations, and will need to transfer patients to a hospital if there is a serious complication during birth.

Nearby hospitals with labor and delivery services include Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center, both of which are owned by Main Line Health.

The system is “well-positioned and prepared to manage increased patient volume while maintaining our high standards of care,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

It has already seen an influx of patients since Crozer Health closed earlier this year. Crozer delivered 960 babies in 2024, according to health department records.