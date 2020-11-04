That I didn’t know what the hell I was doing. My aunt had been an invalid from the age of 32, and my maternal grandmother had taken care of her. My husband, Bob, and I had gone back to Iowa to care for my in-laws when each of them came to the end of their lives. But when you get into caretaking, you do not know what’s going to come next. We have some skills. We have some experience. But every caretaking experience is so, so different. You don’t know what will be required of you.