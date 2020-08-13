Mayer: A lot of times, when people have been in a long-term relationship, there has been some drift. They’ve been absorbed in child care, their careers, building a nest egg, social climbing. After age 50, things start to shift. People start to consider, when will I retire, will we downsize? The children have left the nest. Often, the couple looks at one another and they have this experience of “who are you?” It’s at that moment that things can get better, or they can get worse. We want couples to take this opportunity, remember why they got together in the first place and build in resilience, make it stronger, plan their future together.