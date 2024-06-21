Skip to content
Six months of inspections at Lower Bucks Hospital: October 2023 to March

The Bucks County hospital was not cited for any safety violations.

No problems were identified during on-site state inspections at Lower Bucks Hospital in Bristol between October 2023 and March.

Here’s a look at the publicly available details:

  1. Jan. 23: Inspectors investigated a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance. Complaint details are not made public when inspectors determine it was unfounded.

  2. Dec. 22, 2023: Inspectors visited for unannounced special monitoring surveys Dec. 22-27 and found the hospital was in compliance with all requirements.