Nine months of inspections at Lower Bucks Hospital: April to November 2024
The hospital was not cited for any safety violations in the nine month period.
Pennsylvania Department of Health investigated several safety complaints at Lower Bucks Hospital between March and November of last year, but did not cite the hospital for any violations.
Here’s a look at the publicly available details:
April 22: Inspectors visited for a mental health survey and found the hospital was in compliance. Inspectors also investigated two complaints but found the hospital was in compliance. Complaint details are not made public when inspectors determine it was unfounded.
April 23: Inspectors visited for a special monitoring survey and found the hospital was in compliance.
June 21: Inspectors visited for a special monitoring survey and found the hospital was in compliance.
July 1: Inspectors visited for a special monitoring survey and found the hospital was in compliance.
July 19: Inspectors visited for a special monitoring survey and found the hospital was in compliance.
Oct. 7: Inspectors visited for a special monitoring survey and found the hospital was in compliance.
Dec. 9: Inspectors visited for a special monitoring survey and found the hospital was in compliance.