Evans urges smokers who fit the screening profile to get the scan. “One of the things that prevents people from getting screening is that they’re afraid of what they will find,” he said. “We only find anything on about a quarter of the scans, and 90% of the things we find are benign. You’re much more likely to be able to get peace of mind that everything’s fine than you are to find a lung cancer. And if you have a cancer, it’s better to find out about it than not.”