Mazzoni Center president Sultan Shakir is leaving the Philadelphia LGBTQ health center this month

Mazzoni Center announced Wednesday that Sultan Shakir, president and CEO of the Philadelphia region’s largest LGBTQ health center for the past three years, is resigning effective March 31. A note from Shakir provided to The Inquirer said he is returning to Washington D.C. to be with his husband.

When Shakir came to Mazzoni in early 2022, he was the financially struggling nonprofit agency’s first permanent leader in three years. Mazzoni had gone through various rounds of organizational turmoil since 2017, when a former medical director resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct with patients.

Financial struggles accelerated last year, when Mazzoni’s former CFO borrowed $714,385 without proper approvals to make payroll in September. The agreements required Mazzoni to pay back just over $1 million, which amounts to an interest rate of more than 40%. Mazzoni remains in litigation over those deals.

But in a Feb. 19 interview with The Inquirer, Shakir painted a picture of an organization that was recovering financially, even noting in a follow-up email last Wednesday that Mazzoni would be cash-flow positive for the month. That was the first time in years that the organization brought in more money than it spent, his email said.

The Mazzoni board appointed its secretary, Simon Trowell, to replace Shakir on an interim basis and will conduct a national search for a permanent replacement. Trowel retired two years ago as vice president for quality, capability and risk management at GSK Research & Development in Collegeville.

This is a developing story and will be updated.