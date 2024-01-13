A Camden County child has tested positive for measles. There is no known connection to Philly’s outbreak at this time.

A Camden County child tested positive for measles, health officials said Friday night. The child visited two health-care facilities and a daycare, and officials are currently contacting people who were exposed.

The source of the child’s measles infection is unknown. County health officials could not say whether it is related to the outbreak in Philadelphia at this time but the investigation continues. Philadelphia has reported eight measles cases since December. The growing list of exposures that are related to the outbreak includes, in addition to the hospitals and a daycare in the city, health facilities in Wilmington and Montgomery County.

The Camden County child was not fully vaccinated or otherwise immune against measles.

The time and places of the newly reported exposures are:

Cooper University Healthcare Pediatrics in Voorhees Township on Jan. 5 between 11:35 a.m. and 2:32 p.m. Jefferson South Jersey Stratford Hospital’s emergency department on Jan. 8 between 8 p.m. and 12:38 a.m. Jan. 9.

Officials did not share the name and location of the child’s daycare, but said that all people who were potentially exposed there have been notified.

Anyone who has been exposed and is not vaccinated or otherwise immune could develop symptoms as late as Feb. 2, health officials warned. Anyone who is concerned that they might be at risk of infection should contact their physician to get tested and report the exposure.

“Measles is a highly contagious and potentially dangerous disease that is vaccine preventable,” said Caryelle Lasher, the director of the Department of Health and Human Services at Camden County. “Now is the time get vaccinated if you’re not already.”

What to know about measles

Measles is highly infectious and spreads through breathing in an airborne virus or touching contaminated surfaces, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. By some measures, measles is seven times more contagious than COVID-19.

The illness can be dangerous, especially for children under 5, pregnant people, and those with weakened immune systems.

A measles infection can lead to respiratory failure, inflammation of the brain, and death. In rare cases, the virus can cause a yearslong decline of the brain that results in death.

Measles symptoms appear up to two weeks after an exposure, according to the CDC. Initially, measles presents like a regular flulike illness: Patients may have a high fever, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Three to five days after symptoms begin, the rash commonly associated with measles breaks out.

The MMR vaccine offers strong protection.

Even just one dose of the vaccine, which babies can receive when they are 12 months old, is 93% effective at preventing measles, according to the CDC. Two doses bring up that rate to 97%.

People who were born before 1957 or have had measles are also considered immune.