New Jersey detects three measles cases, all in unvaccinated residents

New Jersey health officials have identified three cases of measles in Bergen County, all in patients who were unvaccinated.

The first case was detected Feb. 14 in a county resident who had recently traveled internationally. The second and third cases were announced Feb. 21 in patients who had interacted closely with the first patient.

The cases identified in New Jersey are separate from a serious measles outbreak that has swept through West Texas in the last month, with doctors diagnosing 124 cases in nine counties. One child has died of measles — the first U.S. measles death in a decade. That outbreak is centered around a Mennonite community with lower rates of vaccination.

In 2024, the United States saw 285 measles cases, including an outbreak in Philadelphia that sickened nine people and hospitalized six of them. So far in 2025, the cases in Texas alone are approaching nearly half of last year’s total cases nationwide.

The outbreak in Texas follows ongoing debate in recent years over vaccines, with a growing anti-vaccination movement questioning wide-ranging immunizations that have been shown to be safe and effective. Many are closely watching the response from President Donald Trump’s newly appointed director of the Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who has for decades advocated against vaccinations.

At a White House cabinet meeting Wednesday, Kennedy called the outbreak in Texas typical, swiftly drawing criticism from health professionals who characterized the situation as “highly unusual” because of the wide spread of the virus there.

Ninety-five percent of the cases reported in the United States this year were among people who had not been vaccinated for measles, mumps, and rubella, a vaccine recommended during early childhood, for which the first dose is 93% effective against measles and the second up to 97% of the time.

In New Jersey, health officials did not provide any further details on how patients there were exposed to the virus. The second and third patients to be diagnosed with measles were under quarantine when diagnosed, officials said, making it more difficult for the virus to spread to anyone else.

Still, health officials said, it can take time before measles symptoms emerge in a patient. In New Jersey, health officials said that anyone who was at the Englewood Hospital emergency department in Englewood, N.J., between 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 should contact their doctors immediately to discuss their risk of contracting the virus.

People who were potentially exposed at Englewood may not see symptoms until March 6, health officials said.

Measles symptoms include a high fever; a cough; a runny nose; watery, red eyes; and a rash of flat, red spots that normally appears on the face three to five days after other symptoms begin and spreads across the body. In serious cases, measles causes pneumonia, swelling of the brain, and, in pregnant people, can lead to miscarriage, premature birth, and low birth weights.

Health officials said that all New Jersey residents should make sure they are up-to-date on all vaccinations, but especially measles, mumps, and rubella vaccinations. All residents planning to travel should also make sure they are up-to-date on vaccinations, and speak to a pediatrician about the MMR vaccine if planning to travel with a baby between six and 11 months old.