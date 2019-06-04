Even if you’re up to date on immunizations, if a fellow traveler who hasn’t been vaccinated comes down with highly contagious measles, you may get caught up in a quarantine similar to the one on The Church of Scientology cruise ship Freewinds. The ship was quarantined at the end of April when it arrived in the Caribbean nation of St. Lucia with a female crew member who was found to have measles. It took nearly two weeks before the more than 300 passengers aboard could leave the ship.