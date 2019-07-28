The doctor has to determine that the patient is a New Jersey resident, is terminally ill, and is able to make the decision. The doctor also has to discuss prognosis, the “risks and results” of the medication, and alternatives, such as palliative and hospice care. The attending doctor then refers the patient to a consulting doctor for a second opinion on prognosis and capacity. If the patient does not seem capable, the doctor is to refer the patient to a mental health professional. The doctor is also supposed to tell the patient not to take the medicine in public and to suggest it would be good to notify next of kin about this decision.