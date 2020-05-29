About the time she began falling, Hardy-Fanta, now 71, was contending with pain in her hips, left buttock and left foot. She also noticed that she was standing on the outside edge of her left foot. She consulted a podiatrist, recounting her recent falls, which prompted his observation that she “sounded like a bit of a klutz.” The foot doctor prescribed a walking boot, which she wore faithfully, even though it aggravated her hip pain. Her internist had recently diagnosed bursitis, irritation of fluid-filled sacs near the hip joints, and recommended physical therapy. Her odd way of standing was seen as a response to her hip pain.