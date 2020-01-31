His exam was all within normal limits except for his skin. Surrounding his lips were multiple crusts and some large blisters. On his trunk he had almost half of his skin affected with multiple papules — small raised bumps — with some crusting. The folds of his elbows and behind his knees were also affected with crusts and papules and his mother continued to remind him not to dig his nails into these areas that were obviously extremely itchy for him.