Olivia I. Bland’s digestive system had long been finicky. At 18, she was diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome, a catchall diagnosis for symptoms that include diarrhea and bloating. But the pain in her lower abdomen that developed in 2012, two years after her first child was born, was different. It alternated between a heavy ache and a sensation so sharp Bland, now 37, worried she might have appendicitis. Normally she didn’t pay a lot of attention to pain: She had a high threshold and had twice given birth without painkillers.