We briefly went through what could cause both ears to become red, including common entities such as ear bud dermatitis, where some individuals are sensitive to the plastic in their headphones, which causes redness and itching where the plastic touches the ear. Another entity we discussed was Raynaud’s disease, which causes blood vessels in the fingers, toes and sometimes ears to overreact to cold weather, and constrict the small blood vessels in these areas. Those areas then become white, blue and sometimes red. This is in contrast to Raynaud’s phenomenon, in which a person has an underlying blood vessel disease such as lupus or rheumatoid arthritis.